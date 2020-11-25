▶️ ‘Take What You Need’: Bend woman begins clothing drive right outside her home

Take something or leave something.

A Bend woman has started a winter clothes drive right outside her home.

It started with Ama Haynes clearing out some of her old clothes and putting them on a rack outside with a sign saying “Take What You Need.”

It was a success.

Some people took some extra layers, while others leaving older coats.

Hanyes said she is inspired by the generosity of the community.

“Thank you, everyone, for stopping by and dropping off your jackets because I know I can’t do a whole lot as one person,” Hanyes said. “But if everyone donates and helps out then we can all make a difference.”

If you want to help out, the donation location is on Shoshone Road in Bend.