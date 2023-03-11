▶️ Summit takes 2nd at 5A state boys basketball tournament

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Summits boys basketball team claimed silver Friday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis after falling to the defending champion Wilsonville Wildcats 43-36.

Kallen Gutridge led the way for Wilsonville with 17 points. Summit was led by Collin Moore, who finished the game with 16 points.

The Redmond Panther fell to Crescent Valley 52-50, placing 5th at state.

In 4A, the Crook County boys basketball team won its consolation game against Baker 60-52. They play Marist Catholic Saturday morning for a chance at 3rd place.

The Madras and Crook County Girls were both eliminated from the tournament Friday morning.

The Cowgirls lost to Philomath 57-37 and the Lady Buffs lost to Henley 81-77. Sasha Esquiro ended with 37 points for Madras.