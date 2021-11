by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

The Summit High School Football team is turning heads with its play on the field this year.

The Storm just won its state playoff game on Friday night but it’s what they’re accomplishing off the field that might be even more impressive.

For all the success on the field, it’s in the classroom where this team is truly unbeatable.

Here’s the story of the team that will get a “W” on Friday night and follow it up with an “A” Monday afternoon.