by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The No. 1 ranked 6A boys soccer team, the Summit Storm defeated the Franklin Lightning 5-0 in the second round of state playoffs Wednesday night.

The Storm play the No. 8 ranked Lakeridge Pacers Saturday at home.

The time is to be announced.

In 5A, the Ridgeview Ravens lost to the Silverton Foxes 3-0, and in 4A the Sisters Outlaws lost to the North Marion Huskies 3-2.