by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The No. 1 ranked 5A team in the state, the Summit Storm defeated the No. 8 ranked Redmond Panthers 66-47 Friday night.

The Storm are now 6-0 in the Intermountain Conference, while Redmond drops to 3-3 in conference play.

The Ridgeview Ravens keep its playoff hopes alive after upsetting the Caldera Wolfpack 65-60.

The Ravens moved to 9-7 overall and 2-4 in league play, while Caldera drops to 10-6 overall, 5-1 in the IMC.