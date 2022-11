by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Summit storm defeats Thurston 41-14 in their state 5A semifinal football game at Willamette University on Friday.

Bend lost to Wilsonville 23-14 in their semifinals game

Summit and Wilsonville now have a rematch, this time for a trophy.

The Storm defeated the Wildcats 33-21 in week four of the regular season.

Westside Church in Bend held a watch party for both football teams.