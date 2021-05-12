▶️ Summer of Fun? More live music, festivals now possible if vaccine target is met

by Meghan Glova

Local events were lacking last summer due to the pandemic, but the likelihood of less restrictions could be a game changer for local event producers.

“You know the Governor’s announcement yesterday, that’s great,” Beau Eastes, Old Mill District and Les Schwab Amphitheater marketing director said. “It feels like maybe the first real road map we’ve got from the concert industry.”

Summer events have been in the works for Les Schwab Amphitheater and Lay It Out Events, but under the assumption that tighter restrictions are possible.

Now knowing that will likely change, event organizers have a little more flexibility.

“With more people you can have more vendors at the event, you can start to think about music, some childrens’ activities,” Aaron Switzer, Lay It Out Events producer said. “There’s just a lot of stuff with festivals that grow as the event grows.”

Bite of Bend is still canceled for Lay It Out Events, but Balloons Over Bend will likely be able to accommodate more people than originally planned.

Summerfest is still being thought out.

“I mean now that the numbers for that can go up,” Switzer said. “We just are in a real scramble to figure out what does that look like?”

Brewfest is still canceled at Les Schwab Amphitheater, but they have announced nine summer concerts including Dierks Bentley and NeedToBreathe.

“The announcement is great,” Eastes said. “But we’ve been in the process of putting together a show list well before this.”

What remains a guessing game is capacity.

The amphitheater is now encouraging Oregonians to get vaccinated through their initiative “Ready to Rock, Get the Shot.”

“If we want to have that,” Eastes said. “We really encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

Bend Park and Recreation was pessimistic about the Fourth of July Pet Parade, but they tell us they’re now much more hopeful it can happen and an announcement is expected soon.