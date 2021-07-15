▶️ Structure Protection crews prepare houses for the worst amid Grandview Fire

by Steele Haugen

With the Grandview Fire so close to Sisters-area homes, crews are working hard to protect those structures.

A portion of those crews came from across Oregon to help make sure things are as safe as they can be.

“It doesn’t take much for embers to get under shake roofs and in the bark dust and cause more embers,” said Boardman Fire District Lieutenant Casey Zellars. “We get a wind event, it kind of blows through and it gets into places people really don’t think about. Under decks and under porches.”

Fire Crews from Boardman Fire Rescue and Columbia River Fire & Rescue are just a few of the crews from around the state helping protect structures near the Grandview Fire.

“We’re removing and brushing out trees away from the home, taking furniture, propane tanks away, moving wood piles away from structures, cleaning gutters, kind of like a mini landscape just to protect the home,” said Zellars.

More than 90 percent of structures that burn in wildfires burn from embers, which can travel for miles.

“They get into the gutters and under the eaves; they get into the bark dust and then those create more of an instant ember or fire brand,” Zellars added. “And with the wind, it just pushes those into the nooks and crannies that nobody really thinks about.”

So, what can be done to help prevent structure fires?

“From specific plants that are fire resistant, that are drought resistant; from keeping your yard watered, well-manicured; your trees pruned up off the forest floor,” he said.

Houses in the Squaw Creek Canyon Estates get an A plus.

“I am amazed with the firewise that they have here. It makes our job a lot easier,” said Zellars. “We don’t have to spend so much time prepping a home. We can go in, take a quick look and be comfortable with it.”

Crews continue to assess protection levels for nearby homes.