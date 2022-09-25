▶️ Street Dog Hero hosts 3rd annual Heroes on the Run 5K

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Street Dog Hero held its third annual Heroes on the Run kids run and 5K on Sunday.

The event included vendors with dog-friendly wares, a silent auction, a kids zone, and of course, a dog zone.

Last year they saw 150 participants in the 5K, and this year there were already 200 people signed up before the start time.

It was all to raise funds for the nonprofit, which rescues street dogs from various countries around the world and connects them with loving homes in the Pacific Northwest.

“The first year we did Heroes on the Run was 2020 during COVID and that was virtual of course,” said Street Dog Hero Founder and President Marianne Cox. “And last year was our first live event which was awesome. This is our second year, we have no smoke in the sky, and it’s a beautiful day and we’re so excited.”

Their fundraising goal was $75,000, and they had already reached the goal by the time the 5K began.

“We all have one thing in common and that’s dogs,” Cox said. “We all love dogs and we want to help dogs, we know it’s such a need, not only here in our community but beyond, and we all just come together and raise money to help the dogs in need. However we can do it, we’re going to help.”