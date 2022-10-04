▶️ Stocking stuffers group looking for more volunteers this Christmas season

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Last year a grassroots group of about 80 led by Cheryl Garr handed out nearly 900 stuffed Christmas stockings to the elderly at senior facilities.

“That was the biggest hit last year with the elderly. They loved the handmade items and just the sense that people cared enough to devote time to them,” said Garr.

After the previous year’s success, the group is looking to start earlier and hand out even more of those socks filled with goodies.

“This year we have more stockings to fill, and I think we can do a better job, quality control and getting people to deliver, capturing the experience of delivering a little bit more and sharing that,” said Garr.

Garr was motivated by the idea of helping the seniors during the holidays two years ago.

Her daughter worked at a senior facility, and Garr said she noticed how lonely the elderly seemed.

Now she is looking to hand out more than 1,000 stockings.

The group only has about 30 volunteers and is looking for more help.

“What we need is people to sow stockings or even cut the material, people that want to buy the material,” said Garr. “We have been doing that all ourselves, which is fine but helpful too.

If you want to donate, Garr says there are a few things to remember.

You cannot give Things such as candles or political or biased material, but there is still plenty you can donate.

“Puzzle books, note pads, any little arts and crafts, doodle pads,” said Garr.

She hopes to reach every nursing home she can in Central Oregon but also has bigger plans ahead.

“Our intention is to keep this going year after year and maybe even spread it,” said Garr. “Honestly, my sites are set on all of Oregon in the near future.”

You can reach Garr by email: cheryl.garr@cambrex.com