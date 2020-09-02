▶️ St. Charles doctor discusses plasma treatment in fight against COVID

It is a story we covered extensively — 53-year-old Liliana Locke of Bend became the first local COVID-19 patient to be treated with blood plasma from a COVID survivor.

At the time of her illness, Liliana was in intensive care and not doing well.

Her treatment began in late April and by mid-May Liliana was out of the hospital and at home.

Her doctors aren’t sure how big a role the plasma treatment played in her recovery, but they are hopeful the plasma therapy can help others.

Meanwhile, the White House recently announced the therapy has been approved under emergency use guidance – calling it a breakthrough.

Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes went back to the doctors who treated Liliana to find out what we really know about how effective the treatment can be.

