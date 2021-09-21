▶️ St. Charles, COPA welcome news Pfizer vaccine is safe for children

by Meghan Glova

Big news Monday for parents eager to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 as Pfizer says its vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.

“There was very good success with the study with little adverse events,” Dr. Cynthia Maree, St. Charles infectious disease and prevention medical director said. “They will be submitting that for an AUA with the FDA in the following couple days.”

The two doses administered to participants were smaller than what is used for those age 12 and up.

During a livestream on St. Charles’ Facebook Monday, Maree expressed that this part of the study appealed to her.

“If the safety profile, once the study is released, looks very similar to what we’ve seen for our other vaccines in those other populations, then yes,” Maree said. “I would recommend getting vaccinated.”

Dr. Jeff Meyrowitz, general pediatrician with Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) would agree.

“Once all the data is reviewed and if the vaccine does, as anticipated, receive approval,” Meyrowitz said. “I would strongly encourage our families to vaccinate their children.”

Meyrowitz says he would strongly advise families to consider vaccinating their children against COVID-19 for a variety of reasons, including to keep them in school safely and to protect them from the delta variant.

“You know for the week ending September 16th, 25% of the new cases were in children,” Meyrowitz said. “In just August, nearly 30,000 kids were hospitalized across the country for COVID.”

In the Bend-La Pine school district, about 30 elementary school students have tested positive for COVID in the last month.

“I think that the sooner we can stop the spread in our schools,” Maree said. “And allow our kids to take away the masks, and be safe in school the better for our community.”

Health officials also point out that vaccinating kids could protect those around them, regardless of age.

“I do think when we discredit the importance of children in our society for how healthy our society is,” Maree said. “That we’re going to do a disservice for our society as a whole.”

The rollout will not be quick, with FDA approval likely not happening until the end of this year.