The NFL season gets underway tonight with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans.

Some major college teams hit the field tonight and this weekend as well.

For sports fans, it’s reason to celebrate.

For sports bars, it comes as welcome relief from a trying six-month stretch.

Central Oregon Daily News’ Eric Lindstrom caught up with one local sports bar owner to find out what they expect for the kickoff to the football season.