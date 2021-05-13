▶️ Something for everyone promised at The Grove, Bend’s first ‘Food Hall’

by Meghan Glova

Bend’s first food hall opens May 28th.

The Grove, located in Northwest Crossing near Summit High School, has at least nine places to eat or drink, all in one place.

“There’s ice cream, there’s coffee, there’s Italian, burgers, smoothie bowls, Thai food,” Packy Deenihan, Bend Brewing Co. president and co-owner said. “There’s a lot of things going on, so I think everybody in the family can find something to eat here.”

You may recognize Thump Coffee, Left Coast Burger Company, or Bend Brewing Company.

Actually, Bend Brewing will be known as Waypoint at The Grove.

The new location is still serving beer, but also bringing cocktails and wine into the mix.

“So just a little bit more of an elevated experience, we’re really proud of the cocktail list we’ve curated,” Deenihan said. “It’s going to be eight taps from Bend Brewing and a wine list that’s from Pacific Northwest and Northern California.”

Greenleaf Juicing Company is new to town.

The Portland-based business focuses on healthy, plant-based offerings like juices, smoothies, and salads.

“The Grove, that whole community that’s popped up around there, just looks like a beautiful, very in-line with our product,” Ben Mills, Greenleaf director of operations said. “Healthy, environmental sustainability through food.”

Business owners say the food hall setting does have its perks.

“It’s a little bit more friendly for all four seasons, no matter if it’s snowing outside or 100 degrees,” Deenihan said. “Obviously it’s indoors, but then there’s big sliding glass doors that would be perfect on a summer day as well.”

“Well it allows us to focus on the making of the food and getting it out,” Mills said. “Instead of maintaining the whole area.”

Not every business will open at the same time.

Waypoint opens sometime next week, and Greenleaf opens in July.