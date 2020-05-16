▶️ Some gyms open with new health and safety measures

Gyms are allowed to reopen in phase one of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan, but they’ll have to follow new guidelines to help keep patrons safe and healthy.

XCEL Fitness in Bend reopened Friday morning 4:30 a.m., although they didn’t include access to childcare, showers, saunas or drinking fountains, according to their website.

XCEL Fitness’ website said all gym-user’s temperatures would be checked upon entry and every person would be given their own towel to wipe down equipment, on top of the three cleanings throughout the day by gym personnel.

Orange Theory in Bend is following similar stringent guidelines when they reopen May 17. According to the Orange Theory website, the studio will require all coaches and staff to wear personal protective equiptment, along with requiring temperature checks for staff and gym-users before entering the studio. Classes will have less people in them so social distancing requirements can be followed.

But not all gyms are ready to reopen just yet. Planet Fitness in Bend, for example, is still closed, although they are working to reopen with new cleaning and social distancing measures in place, according to their website.