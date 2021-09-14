▶️ Some COCC faculty members upset with college’s COVID plans as school returns

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Central Oregon Community College began its student orientations via Zoom Monday, and although some people are excited to get back in the classroom, others are not pleased with the college’s COVID protocols.”

“What we’ve learned from COVID is the same thing that everyone else has learned, and that’s that you have to be nimble and that conditions change and we have consistently altered our plans as situations change,” said COCC President Dr. Laurie Chesley.

COCC is adopting a half Zoom and half in-person semester for the fall to socially distance its students.

However, some faculty and staff disagree with the college’s plans.

In a post online an anonymous part-time faculty member shared the plans were, “garbage,” and, “the responsibility is too much, especially for teachers that don’t get healthcare from the college, are underpaid and have no medical training.”

For clinical or practicum students and on campus residents, the vaccine will be required, but other students are left to personal choice.

When asked why COCC will not require vaccinations for all of its students, President Dr. Chesley cited the several state exemptions for the vaccine, like religious beliefs and medical history, as a main factor.

“We questioned whether those opt out options… it was the best use of time and resources,” she said.

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to more than 15 faculty members from COCC.

Several expressed their concern, but would not go on camera due to fear of losing their jobs.

“The COVID policies make it really difficult for them in these situations, truly, and we had to delay so much of our work due to the environment but see it’s happening everywhere,” said COCC and OSU-Cascades PhD Candidate Deepak Sharma.

Dr. Chesley said conversations regarding the college’s COVID protocols are still ongoing, and they will continue to comply with state mandates.