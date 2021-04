He’s a fifth-generation Bendite, a Bend High grad, and has ski racing in his blood.

And at just 22 years of age, Ian Levine has already landed the dream job – snowboard wax technician for the US Snowboard Team.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom sat down with Levine to hear about getting the gig, his first European leg with the team, and the excitement that’s building for next year’s Winter Olympics in Bejing.