▶️ Smith Rock bolt ban hopes to regulate ever-expanding climbing routes

Smith Rock State Park visitors are facing new regulations and, no, it’s not about parking this time.

A bolt ban has gone into effect for rock climbers at the park as staff work on a management plan that will regulate new climbing routes and changes to existing routes both of which were previously self-regulated by the local climbing community.

The bolt ban has been in place since the beginning of the month.

Anyone that’s caught breaking the rules can be issued a warning, a citation or can be excluded from the park entirely.

Smith Rock officials hope to have a comprehensive climbing management plan in place at some point in 2021.

