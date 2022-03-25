▶️ Small housing development proposed on 9th street

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Small homes may be popping up more and more in Bend due to updated code changes by city council.

The new code allows middle housing in all residential areas of Bend, regardless of zoning,

In 2019, the Oregon State Legislature passed House Bill 2001, requiring cities with a population of over 25,000, to allow the development of middle housing, such as duplexes, triplexes and townhouses.

A proposal of small housing units by GK Real Estate, being built by Hiatus Homes, would put nine residential homes on a half acre lot between North East 9th and 10th Street.

“What we are trying to do as a company is density the city,” said Jesse Russell with Hiatus Homes. “So, we are trying to add to the housing inventory and hopefully bring some middle income housing into the city because of how expensive everything has gotten.”

Around 30 listeners tuned into a public hearing put on by the developers.

A few were understanding and for the proposal, but most had concerns over things like changes and destruction to trees, streets and parking.

Hiatus Homes built a cottage-style community located on Wizard Lane, in South East Bend.

City Council approved amendments to the Bend Development Code and comprehensive plan that went into effect in November.

A decision on small housing units on 9th Street is expected to be made in August.

If passed, construction is expected to begin in late winter, early spring of next year.