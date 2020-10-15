▶️ Small COVID outbreak reported at Waldorf School of Bend; infections seem ‘inevitable’

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Less than two months after it reopened, three adults and two students at the Waldorf School of Bend have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 12 adults and about 45 students at the school on a daily basis.

Interim school Director Nathaniel Brocious says the private school, currently acting as an emergency childcare center, has taken every precaution possible before and after the first case was reported on October 3rd.

“Regardless of what we do to try to mitigate some of these issues,” Brocious said. “Unfortunately, they seem to be inevitable.”

As of now, the school will remain open.

Brocious says the school acts as a resource to meet community needs.

“That is the point of emergency childcare, is to try and provide consistent care for individuals who are essential workers,” Brocious said. “That’s the idea behind emergency childcare.”

The school did close for a week to be deep cleaned, and anyone with a close contact was quarantined for 14 days and is working closely with Deschutes County Public Health.

“The facility has taken great steps to protect the health of their students and staff as well,” said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health preparedness coordinator.

Precautions will continue to be taken such as daily screenings, hand washing stations, outdoor drop-off and pick up limited class sizes, and masks required for ages 5 and up.

Any future closures will be up to school administrators.

“That trust and that communication is really critical in making sure that we do it the right way,” Brocious said.

Brocious says he is actively working with the Oregon Health Authority and public health during this process.