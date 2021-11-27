▶️ Small Business Saturday adds to big weekend for local businesses

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

This weekend is Small Business Saturday, and local establishments across the Bend area are excited for new customers and new opportunities.

“And people seem to really want to shop local. I hear it all day long,” said Leah Cassidy, the owner of Lulu’s Boutique in Downtown Bend.

Businesses like Lulu’s Boutique are gearing up for an already busy weekend.

“I ordered heavy and just prayed that the people would come and they have,” Cassidy said.

The owners of Lulu’s say they’ve had customers stopping by “like crazy,” and other businesses nearby are also feeling the support.

“I mean I think there’s a lot of pent up shopping energy. Today on Black Friday there was a ton of people out shopping, so I think it’s going to be a great day,” said Tom Beans, the owner of Dudley’s Bookshop Café.

This year, 78% of small businesses surveyed by Forbes said holiday sales will impact their ability to continue their business into 2022.

They also found that 80% of surveyed consumers are aiming to shop small this holiday season, a positive for small businesses in Central Oregon.

“It’s really fun to have everybody back. All the people we have that are visiting town, all the locals, and getting to talk to them about their holiday traditions. Specifically cooking traditions,” said Matthew Perry, owner of Savory Spice

Savory Spice in the OId Mill District is one of many local establishments featuring sales for Small Business Saturday.

Besides store promotional discounts, the Old Mill plans to keep business booming with different Holiday events and traditions.

“You know we try to offer as many experiences, community traditions,” said Beau Eastes, Marketing Director for the Old Mill District, “We’ve got the gorgeous lights, we’ve got carolers that will be rolling around through the Old Mill District throughout the month of December.”

For the many native stores in Bend that carry locally sourced products, getting folks to come in with sales, events, and Small Business Saturday is essential to not only support their work, but the livelihoods of so many in the Central Oregon community.

“And those things sell so much better when people can shop freely and get into the store and get around so it’s really fun for them. We’ve gotten much bigger orders that have gone to our local suppliers as well as just being able to do better and have fun this time of year,” Perry said.

You can find a list of businesses participating in Small Business Saturday for Downtown Bend here.

You can find a list of businesses participating in Small Business Saturday for the Old Mill District here.