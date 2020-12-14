▶️ Sisters yoga instructor takes her students along on family road trip

Since the pandemic began we’ve shared stories with you about people changing the way they do things.

For some businesses, it’s a forced change due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Many are getting creative with outdoor dining options, online ordering, and even virtual workouts.

There’s a yoga studio in Sisters that isn’t hosting in-person classes anymore, they’re now being brought to living rooms.

We actually caught up with the owner of “Life. Love. Yoga.” in Sisters at the beginning of the pandemic when she was busy cleaning and sanitizing all the equipment.

She has since moved out of the studio and is offering outdoor and online classes, sometimes even combining the two.

Central Oregon Daily’s Emily Kirk has more.