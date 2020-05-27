▶️ Sisters women wins over $100K in Keno Jackpot

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

After being laid off from her job at The Gallery Restaurant, Sisters resident Lorna Hewitt found part-time work at a grocery store, where she sold hand-made face masks.

Hewitt didn’t know the face masks she sewed would help her win more than one hundred thousand dollars.

“So I’ve always played an 8-spot and I saw the bonus was getting big, so I took one hundred dollars of my mask money and came down and played 50 games,” Hewitt said. “My mom was sitting next to me on the couch and I said oh my God, I think I just won the 8-spot.”

Hewitt went back to the Mainline Station in Sisters where she bought the winning ticket, which was worth $126,789.

“I didn’t say anything beforehand, and the gal was just staring at the screen,” Hewitt said. “I said, ‘I think it’s real.'”

As a thanks for selling her the winning ticket, Hewitt gave employee Katie Reznick a handful of cash.

“She’s the nicest woman on this planet, so if anyone could win, I’m so thrilled it’s her,” Reznick said.

Hewitt plans to use the money to pay off bills and save for retirement.

“I’m 65 and I’m semi-retired, I just have social security and I’ll have to work several days a week, but I won’t have to work as long now,” Hewitt said. “It’s my retirement.”

The winnings will also go toward making more face masks for the community.

“I went to the fabric shop in Salem right after I got my check,” Hewitt said.