▶️ Sisters welcomes dedicated Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office presence

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has put the final details in place for a dedicated law enforcement presence in Sisters.

Sisters had its own police department until 1998 when it began contracting with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

“Previously, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office had a west district deputy who would serve all of Sisters Country, the west end of Deschutes County and they rotated in and out of the city,” said Cory Misley, Sisters City Manager. “Now we are going to have three deputies and a lieutenant who only work inside the city and they don’t rotate to any part of the county.”

Deputies dedicated to Sisters will provide all the services of a typical police department, in vehicles marked with City of Sisters logos.

Lieutenant Chad Davis will lead the effort as de facto police chief.

“I’ve lived in the community for 25 years,” Davis said. “I have three kids in the school district. My wife is a substitute schoolteacher so we are really vested into the community.”

Davis brings 22 years of experience and worked as a reserve with the Sisters Police Department in the mid-90s, an opportunity he says allowed him to get familiar with the city’s culture.

“We’ll have a lot more time to do proactive patrols, meeting business owners, meeting the citizens out there and establishing relationships which are so important to do law enforcement correctly,” he said. “That cooperation and trust is built by getting out of your car, shaking hands, meeting those people, and establishing relationships so they trust us and will share information with us.”

Davis will attend city council meetings and his deputies will be available to patrol large events such as the Sisters Rodeo and Folk Festival.

This new enhanced contract with DCSO will cost Sisters about $726,000 annually.

Misley says it’s worth it.

“We’ll get to know and build a relationship with these law enforcement officers and that is really taking a big step in terms of community policing here in Sisters,” he said.