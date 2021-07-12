▶️ Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show makes colorful return over the weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A summer tradition returned to the streets of Sisters on Saturday, turning the whole town into a colorful showcase.

The 46th Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show revealed 500 artistic quilts displayed through the streets, with close to 200 available for purchase.

The event is the world’s largest outdoor quilt display and sale, and it attracts folks from all over the country each year.

This year’s show was only one day long, after a virtual show last summer due to COVID.

Quilter Tiffany Turo displayed a patriotic piece of her art, titled “We Are All Americans”.

“It was a pretty crazy election year last year, so I started in October and my goal was to get it done by the time the election was over,” she said. “And through all the drama, I actually met my goal. It was done by the time January 6th was over.”

Other quilting aficionados we spoke with said there is nothing like being able to see the works up close and in person.