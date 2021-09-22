▶️ Sisters Harvest Faire hopes to bring renewed opportunities to vendors

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

With the return of the Outdoor Quilt Show and rodeo tickets going on sale, the town of Sisters is back in its groove.

The Sisters Harvest Faire is another event returning from a one-year COVID hiatus, and they hope that their vendors can bounce back with them.

“It’s like a big family you haven’t seen for a while,” said Sisters Harvest Faire Event Manager Jeri Buckmann.

The Sisters Harvest Faire holds its juried art event on October 9-10.

The event is outside and will still follow the state’s COVID guidelines set by the state.

But as more annual celebrations return to Central Oregon, their vendors are trying to recover from a year without shows.

“Some of the vendors have moved on. Some don’t want to do it anymore or they’ve retired. But we have a lot of new ones,” said Buckmann.

From the vendor I talked to, COVID sent many merchants out of festival work.

The Sisters Harvest Faire hopes to be a light at the end of the tunnel for vendors getting back to selling their wares.

“Kind of gearing up for the winter. It’s the last big event for the arts and the crafts shows,” said Buckmann.

The Sisters Harvest Faire will kick of October 9th at Fir Street Park and feature performances from Dry Canyon Stampede and Bill Keale.