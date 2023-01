by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Friday night both the Sisters boys (6-8) and girls basketball (3-10) hosted the Siuslaw Vikings.

The boys team was down 15-5 at the end first quarter, but clamped down of defense, holding the Vikings to only 14 points the rest of the entire game.

They won 43-29.

The girls team took a 9-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, as they defeated Siuslaw 41-9.