▶️ Silver Moon’s F* Cancer beer raises spirits and money, pint by pint

It all started as a simple night of karaoke at Silver Moon Brewing dreamed up by local musicians Mark and Linda Quan.

But soon the idea grew into a wry little campaign to “F* Cancer” that has raised over $178,000 and counting.

This year Silver Moon has once again released their special “F* Cancer” beer to the public and the first round sold out quickly with a second round expected to be released on July 16th.

Proceeds go to The American Cancer Society, Fighting Pretty, and Tour Di Pier to help them battle the deadly disease.

Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes sat down with Co-Owner James Watts to talk about the details over, you guessed it, a pint of this special beer.

Six packs will be available at The Silver Moon pub, Newport Ave. Market, 3rd Street Liquors and Beer Stop Redmond among others, or check their website and social media channels for the latest updates.