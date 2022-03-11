▶️ Sidewalk planter boxes do double duty as storm water filters

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A first of its kind storm water drain and filtration system is being installed along Newport Avenue on Bend’s west side.

Among the different types of water treatment systems, mostly underground, are new sidewalk planters that do double duty as storm water filters.

At first glance, they look like sunken gardens but are in fact green stormwater filter systems.

Through a combination of special soils and plants sediments, pollutants and heavy metals are filtered out before they can flow down into the Deschutes River.

“What they do is they are concave, so they actually attract the stormwater into them,” said Wendy Edde, City of Bend Stormwater Program Manager. “It slows the stormwater down and treats it through the soil bacteria and even the plants.”

Filtering stormwater is their number one priority, but the sidewalk planters make fine play structures for Kenwood Elementary students waiting for their parents to pick them up after school.

“What do think this is that you are standing on and jumping around?”

“I don’t know. A hole? A pile of dirt?,” said Cade Craverio.

“When it rains, the plants soak it up and then it goes into the river to give it more clean water,” said Caroline Watt.

“I think it is a pit so that when it rains, it would probably soak up the dirt,” said Conner Nash-Webber. “Then it could go in that drain so it would not all overflow and go into the street and stuff like that.”

Edde said the above and below ground treatment controls “can take out sediments and the other pollutants and chemicals from cars like micro plastics, oil, grease, nickel, copper, and some heavy metals.”

The vertical walls of the sidewalk planter boxes are intended to catch and hold water in the filtration basins, so the soil and plants can slowly absorb the water and clean it as it sinks through the filter.

