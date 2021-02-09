▶️ Shot for Cash: Local stores incentivize COVID vaccine for employees

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Fred Meyer will be offering a $100 bonus to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available to them.

According to Director of Corporate Affairs Jeffery Temple, the grocery chain will “provide a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Temple adds receiving the vaccine is encouraged to employees and that Fred Meyer continues “to advocate on their behalf with our local government to get them prioritized in the phases to receive the vaccine.”

Food4Less store director Aaron Price tells Central Oregon Daily News his store will also offer an incentive.

The Bend grocery store will provide $50 to employees who choose to get the shot, as well as a $50 Food4Less gift card.