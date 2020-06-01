▶️ Seattle shoe company gives Madras track team $10,000 reasons to smile

The Madras High School Track and Field team lost their season this spring due to Covid-19. but last week Brooks Running and their pro athlete Mario Mendoza gave the White Buffalo athletes a reason to smile – delivering $10,000 worth of shoes, shorts, shirts, and swag to the track and field team.

The grant given by Brooks Running is for two years so the White Buffaloes will be looking good and wearing the latest Brooks shoes again next track season when they get another $10,000 worth of gear.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom was there for the joyous occasion.