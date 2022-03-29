▶️ Search for missing Warm Springs man is running out of places to look

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

The search continues for a Warm Springs man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Lewis Selam (pronounced “Say-Lam”), 71, was last seen March 16 at Warm Springs Tribal Credit.

Days later his car was found stuck in the snow about 20 miles west of Warm Springs at Peter’s Pasture near the base of Mount Jefferson.

“One K9 unit hit on his trail and followed him to a rimrock area. Even from there there was no clothing. No sign of him falling,” said Willie Selam, Lewis Selam’s brother, who helped in the search.

“Two or three days later, another K9 unit came in and hit exactly the same way.”

Selam’s car was recently towed back to his family’s home in Warm Springs.

The family says many of his personal belongings are still inside the car, adding to the mystery of his disappearance.

“We’re puzzled. Having been physically out there and searching where the K9s followed him to the last known location,” Willie Salem said. “My nieces and nephews and grandchildren climbed into the canyon looking for sign. We haven’t found any signs of which way he left from that area that the K9 units lost him.”

Lewis Selam, known by his family and friends as “Louie,” is 6 feet tall, weighs about 210 pounds and rarely goes anywhere without the hat shown in these pictures. However, his hat was found in the car, so he does not have it if you see him now.

Anyone who sees him or has information about him, is encouraged to contact the Warm Springs Police Department, 541-553-1171.