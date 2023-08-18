▶️ Search continues for bar shooting suspect; colleagues remember the victim

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

The search continues for Caleb Cegers, suspected of shooting and killing a man in front of a bar in downtown Bend.

Since the shooting that killed Taylor Wyss from Redmond a week ago, police have searched two homes in Bend looking for, but not finding the suspect.

Wyss apparently tried defuse a tense situation with the suspect that ended in a single gunshot that killed him.

RELATED: DCSO: Primary suspect identified in downtown Bend homicide, search continues

If you have done any business with the Green Leaf Garden Center in Bend the past 12 years, there’s a good chance you met Taylor Wyss.

He worked in all departments of the garden center helping customers in the retail and commercial sections of the business.

“Taylor worked here since the opening. He did a little of everything and a lot of people came in just to see him,” said Forrest Ayers. “It’s pretty devastating when they ask for him and we have to tell them what happened.”

It was closing time at a bar on Northwest Wall Street a week ago when the suspect, 20-year-old Caleb Ceger became agitated and Wyss attempted to protect people.

Ceger is suspected of shooting Wyss once and leaving him dying on the sidewalk.

A memorial of flowers and candles marks the spot.

“A lot of people in here knew Taylor. He was in here since day one,” said Keyshawn Mooers, a colleague at Green Leaf Garden Center. “A lot of people say he was always happy. Always bright. Just a solid dude. No matter what he had going on, he always lived in the moment.”

“We have a victim advocates office. They are assisting the victims get through this difficult time and throughout the criminal justice process,” said Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels. “Our victim advocates will be with the victim’s family, helping go to court, fill out paperwork.”

Friends and colleagues of Taylor Wyss have launched a GoFundMe account to help with memorial expenses, and to create a trust fund for Wyss’s young son.

“Taylor was a good person. He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Ayers said. “I really hope police are able to catch up to this guy and serve some justice.”

Police are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

They say Cegers is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Cegers should call 911.