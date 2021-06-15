▶️ School board to consider naming new Bend High building after Robert Maxwell

by Brooke Snavely

Will Bend High School name its newest building in honor of a man who graduated from the school, taught there and was a Medal of Honor recipient?

The Bend-La Pine School Board will decide tomorrow.

A couple of years ago Bob Maxwell was the community’s choice to name Bend’s newest high school, which became Caldera High School.

At the time, school district officials said the WWII Medal of Honor recipient hadn’t been deceased long enough for consideration – he died in 2019.

On Tuesday, the school board will consider waiving that waiting period to name a new building at bend high school in Maxwell’s honor.

“Bob would be much more satisfied with his alma mater, the place that he taught at,” said Dick Tobiason, Bend Heroes Foundation chairman. “He’s a graduate there. The faculty knows him. There’s a Medal of Honor Club there. None of that would exist at any other high school in Oregon.”

Maxwell earned a Medal of Honor during WWII by throwing himself on a hand grenade in southern France to save the lives of fellow soldiers.

“A grenade came in and fell in my vicinity. I didn’t know where it was. I leaned over trying to find it,” Maxwell recounted for Central Oregon Daily’s feature War Stories. “About that time, I decided time was up, so I dropped to the ground. It went off and that was the last I knew.”

After the war, Maxwell earned a credential in automotive repair and worked in the industry.

He accepted an invitation to teach auto repair and maintenance at Bend High School and that snowballed into a 30-year career in education.

“That’s the humble part. He would say, you are going to name a car wash for me? That would be ok too,” Tobiason said.

The chair of the Bend-La Pine School board has recommended waiving the waiting period, and approving the new multi-purpose building at Bend High School be named the Robert D. Maxwell Center.

The beauty of the proposal is that the building is being constructed on the site of the automotive classes Maxwell taught in the 1950s.