▶️ Say goodbye to 1-and-1 bonus, and say hello to the new free throws rules

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Do you remember those high school days on the basketball court?

Game on the line, you get fouled, a 1-and-1 bonus, and nerves out of control because you know you have to make that first free throw at least.

Come this summer basketball season, free throws, a whole new game

“In the new rule, all of the team files will reset at the end of each quarter. On the fifth foul, the team will automatically be awarded two free throws. There’s no more one plus the bonus,” said Assistant Executive Director for the OSAA Monica Maxwell.

The National Federation of State High School Associations recently made the rules and it was adopted by the Oregon Schools Activities Association shortly after

“I think it’s to become more in line with what the college level was doing, sort of what we did with the shot clock. You know, just become more in line with other levels of basketball,” said Maxwell. “I think the more these levels become the same, the easier to transition will be from the level.”

The OSAA is asking schools to start implementing these new rules during summer basketball, and Wednesday was the first practice for Summit High.

“Obviously, at some point, though, we need to be able to look at, you know, logistics of what is this game going to look like and what impact are the rules going to have on us,” asked head boys coach Jon Frazier.

Frazier says he doesn’t think the new rules will have too much of the style of play the Storm like.

“The main one is going to be that shot clock and just understanding, you know, how do we use the shot clock to our advantage, especially in the quarter situations when that shot comes into play, you know, how are we going to take advantage of it to put ourselves in a position to win,” he said.

5-A Oregon player of the year, Pearson Carmichael, committed to playing for the University of Idaho as a junior.

Now heading into his senior season, he has one more year to prepare before playing for the Vandals.

“I mean, I kind of like it,” Carmichael said. “I mean, obviously, first getting ready for college, but I think it’s just good for everyone, just kind of like feel like they’re playing at the next level and kind of like, you know, getting ready for the next step.”

Big changes for players and teams, but it is the fans who may benefit most.

“The change to the 1 to 1 rules, ultimately, I think that’s going to lead to just less stoppages of play for foul shots and just more game action,” Frasier said. “So, you know, I think for fans, for people that are coming to watch games next year, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun for them, and I think it’s going to improve the game overall.”