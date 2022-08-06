▶️ Saturday morning update on fires burning around Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6.

Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.

Incident 558 has been named the Deadline Flat Fire. This fire is located on Prineville District BLM lands roughly 15 miles northwest of the town of Paulina. The fire remains 2 acres and crews made great progress mopping up hot spots yesterday. Three engines are assigned to the fire today and these resources will be working to secure control lines. Further updates regarding this fire will be shared on Twitter at @CentralORfire.

Weather conditions will be generally warm and dry with low relative humidity across the area. Hot temperatures return to central Oregon Sunday and continue into next week. New starts will have the potential to spread rapidly under these conditions. Fuels like grass and brush are thick and dry right now, which means they are a very susceptible fuel source for wildfires.

As we move into another warming trend, fire officials would like to remind the public to exercise caution as the potential for fire growth remains high. Check for fire restrictions before making plans to have a campfire. For more information on fire restrictions, visit: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/. If you do decide to enjoy a campfire in an approved fire ring at a designated campground, remember to drown, stir and feel before walking away. It should be cool enough to touch with your hand. Check your trailer chains to ensure they aren’t dragging; this can cause sparks. Avoid driving over or parking on dry vegetation.

Central Oregon may experience smoke impacts from a few different active fires on neighboring forests and surrounding states. Smoke often settles into low-lying areas and river corridors overnight. The public is advised to ensure all windows and doors are securely closed in the evening and early morning hours to limit smoke exposure. For air quality information, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov/ or https://www.airnow.gov/. For more information on how to limit your smoke exposure, visit: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-your-health/.

This will be our last daily Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Update for the time being until increased fire activity warrants additional updates. For current wildland fire information, the public can visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire.

Miller Road Fire

Estimated Size: 11,156

Containment: 42%

Great work has been completed in the past two days on the Miller Road Fire. Containment has increased to 42%. Cooler temperatures and lower wind speeds have supported the firefighters’ search for hot spots. Hand crews continued mop-up on the line and thermal imaging cameras (TIC) were used to help identify fuels retaining heat.

Two Task Forces worked throughout the night mopping up the line on the south side of the fire and around structures on the north side.

Today, Northwest Incident Management Team 8 (NWIMT8) will continue mop-up operations around the perimeter of the fire working toward the goal of 100% containment. OSFM Task Forces will focus on mop-up around structures.

Oregon State Fire Marshal Task Forces will be wrapping up their work and headed back to their home agencies over the next two days. As of today, 5 Task Forces will be on the line working. Structure firefighters and OSFM Blue Team will be demobilized Sunday.

Southern Wasco County could reach 100-degree temperatures today. Winds are expected to be light in the morning with a wind shift happening in the afternoon.

Evacuation orders remain in place but levels have decreased. All areas that were a level 3 are now a level 2, and all areas that were a level 2 are now a level 1. The latest evacuation information can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.

The evacuation shelter at Dufur High School has closed. All roads throughout the area remained open to the public.

Cedar Creek Fire

Cedar Creek Fire August 6, 2022, Daily Update – 8:00 AM

Acres: 1,438 Contained: 0% Total personnel: 111 Start Date: August 1, 2022 Cause: Lightning Location: 3.5 miles west of Waldo Lake Fuels: Heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush, and grass

Highlights: Pacific Northwest Team 2, a Type 1 Incident Management Team, assumed command of the Cedar Creek Fire on August 5, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. The fire did not grow much in the last 24 hours. Firefighters worked along Forest Road (FR) 2422 and FR 2417 on Friday to improve access to the fire area. The historic Waldo Lookout was wrapped with protective foil to protect it in the event the fire was to threaten the lookout. Helicopters were used on Friday to keep the fire in check. Operations: Engines will continue to improve access along FR 2422 and FR 2417 and dozers will be used to clear out vegetation. As additional firefighters arrive on scene, they will continue to develop plans to engage the fire in areas with the highest probability of success while maintaining firefighter and public safety. Four Type 1 and one Type 3 helicopters are available to support firefighters on the ground as conditions allow. The IMT will have responsibility for initial attack of any new fires within the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR).

Evacuations: None

Weather: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s. Winds will be light and breezy throughout the day.

Closures: The entire Waldo Lake Wilderness area is closed due to the Cedar Creek Fire. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself remains open as well as campgrounds on the east side. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place in ten-mile radius around the fire. Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited, except in designated campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed if they can be switched on and off. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads, including within the Huckleberry Flats and Santiam Pass OHV areas.