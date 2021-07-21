▶️ Running with Purpose: Bend man replaces races with fundraising

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Running with a purpose.

That’s what Bend ultra runner Mark Stockamp has been doing for the past two years.

In April 2020 he ran a 40-miler to benefit NeighborImpact and raised $16,000.

In October he ran 65 miles and raised $13,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

And earlier this month, he hoped to go even bigger – running 100 miles to raise money for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

The pandemic might have shut down Stockamp’s favorite races, but it provided him an even greater incentive to train and run.

Mark’s still a little short of his goal of $25,000, so if you’d like to help visit: