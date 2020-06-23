▶️ RSD seeks community input on return to classrooms this fall

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Schools aren’t sure what’s in store for students come fall, but the Redmond School district is asking parents for their input through an online survey about what they’d like to see next school year.

We spoke with school officials, parents and educators for their thoughts about online learning and a possible return to the classroom in the age of COVID.

You can find the survey on the school district’s website, www.redmond.k12.or.us.

The survey will be available for the next week.