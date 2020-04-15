▶️ Ronald McDonald House now a refuge for healthcare workers

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Front line medical workers who are concerned about exposing their families to coronavirus have a new place to stay until the crisis passes.

Ronald McDonald Houses are opening their doors to hospital workers.

In partnership with St. Charles Medical Center, the Ronald McDonald House here in Bend is re-purposing its facilities. Normally, Ronald McDonald House hosts families of children who are receiving medical care at the hospital. Now they are hosting front line medical workers who would rather stay here than go home and expose their families to COVID-19.

“As a non-profit, we’ve really been able to turn on a dime and open our house and continue to step up and serve our community and provide those front-line caregivers a home away from home, like we normally provide pediatric families a home away from home,” said Lauren Olander, Regional Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Oregon and southwest Washington

The Bend Ronald McDonald House offers six separate bedrooms in which front line St Charles medical workers are staying during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Under normal conditions, volunteers would prepare home-cooked meals for the guests but to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus, comfort services for which Ronald McDonald House is famous are not currently available.

“It is not a bed and breakfast. We are more of a hotel facility at this time but the front line caregivers do have access to our house,” Olander said. “They have access to a community kitchen and laundry. They have more than just a hotel room but we do not have volunteers coming into the house providing programs and services for them at this time.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities say they are honored to provide housing for front-line medical workers in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They continue to house families of children who are receiving care in the hospital by putting them up in hotels.

Their operating expenses haven’t changed. They still need donations from the community. Donations can be made at RMHCoregon.org

The Bend Ronald McDonald House has been providing comfort and support services since 1997.