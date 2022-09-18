▶️ R’Oktoberfest returns to Wild Ride Brewing for 14th year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oktoberfest with a twist…for the 14th year in a row.

Redmond Kiwanis club’s R’Oktober fest hit the grounds at Wild Ride Brewing on Saturday.

The event featured five food trucks, 26 types of beers and ciders, live music, and bouncy houses and corn hole for families.

There was also a silent auction with items worth up to a collective $10,000 to raise money for local youth programs, including the Energy Youth Basketball Program.

“If you want to go to an event with your family and hang out, and enjoy good music, catch some football games inside Wild Ride, get some food outside, get the craziest different selection of beers, soft drinks and everything else…there’s nothing else like it in Redmond,” said Noah Von Borstel, the R’Oktoberfest chair.

He said there is a shortage of support for local youth programs, and Kiwanis seeks to fill those gaps.

Around 1,000 people were expected to attend, a number a little less than previous years due to the evening rain.