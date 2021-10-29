▶️ Rimrock Trails Treatment Services relocates to historic Cunning House

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services has a new home.

Organizers celebrated Thursday for the opening of their relocated Redmond counseling clinic.

The treatment center moved to the Oregon historical sight home, The Cunning House.

Executive Director of Rimrock Trails Erica Fuller says the treatment service provides outpatient mental health and substance abuse counseling services to people of all ages.

“Our outpatient utilization has increased over 300% in the last 19 months,” Fuller said.

They moved from their former location on Highland Avenue in Redmond to the bigger Cunning House on 7th street.

“We are increasing our capacity here for services in this location by about 60%,” Fuller added.

Rimrock Trails was established in 1990 in Prineville.

Board member Carl Dutli says a group from Prineville including himself got the ball rolling after talking to an Oregon Legislature Subcommittee .

“From then it grew to now having outpatient facilities in Prineville, Redmond and Bend,” Dutli said.

The Max A. Cunning House was built in 1918.

Cunning was a Redmond attorney, who served as city recorder, city treasurer and city attorney.

The Cunnings owned the home until 1964.

Rimrock Trails purchased the historical home in June 2021 and officially opened its doors to clients on September 27.

“It’s nice that Rimrock is able to help treat those people with those needs,” added Dutli.