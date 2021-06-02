▶️ Right place at the right time; Bend disc golfers catch and contain wildfire

by Meghan Glova

A group of disc golfers were in the right place at the right time Monday afternoon when they stumbled upon a small wildfire in the woods.

David Carbonneau says he and his friends saw smoke and flames near Forest Road 41 and Century Drive in Bend.

“We had stopped and there was a fire,” Carbonneau said. “It was probably about 100 feet by 40 feet, it was getting larger.”

Carbonneau called 911 and the group tried to control the fire themselves until Bend Fire arrived on scene.

“We were taking all from the burning area away from the burning area, so that it would not burn any more,” Carbonneau said. “Trying to just get a dirt line going so it would not continue.”

Kicking dirt and moving anything that might pose as a hazard, their actions are likely why only less than a tenth of an acre burned.

“The flames were probably three, three and a half feet high,” Carbonneau said. “They were just going around a stump and an old tree.”

Not everyone would take this situation into their own hands, so why did Carbonneau?

“Because we wanted to save our beautiful disc golf course,” Carbonneau said.

What the Bend disc golfer really means is he felt it was the right thing to do.

“We also did not want a wildfire that close to Bend with so many houses,” Carbonneau said. “And so many things going on recreationally.”

A casual day of play turned heroic by a group of humble disc golfers.

The Oregon Department of Forestry tells Central Oregon Daily News if you ever encounter a fire, never put yourself in harms way and always call 911.