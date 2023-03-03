▶️ RHS’s Sparrow Club students raising money for local boy with Menkes Disease

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Homemade cakes sold for hundreds of dollars, and local students talking trash to their teachers.

All in good fun and for a great cause.

Thursday night at Redmond High School, students continued fundraising efforts.

The fundraiser was through the Sparrow Club, a non-profit with the goal to change lives by empowering kids to help other kids in medical need through compassion.

“We have a different sparrow every year, and it’s someone that lives in the community,” said RHS leadership advisor and social studies teacher Cindy Baumgartner. “This year, we have a baby of an alumni.”

Funds go towards helping Kashtyn.

“I think just making Menkes Disease more aware because it’s so rare people don’t know about it, and the kids, the club, the Sparrow Club, they’re so nice, and they’re so amped,” said the parent of Kashtyn Megan Ryan.

Menkes Disease affects the metabolism of copper in your body.

The Cleveland Clinic says even with early treatment, young boys with this disease may only live about a decade.

“It’s terminal, so super rare, but now that I’m saying it’s so super rare, I’m finding a community more than I ever thought I would,” said Ryan.

The selling of unique cakes made by ten groups of seniors wasn’t the only fundraiser Thursday night.

First was a student versus staff charity basketball game.

“We’ve been talking smack talk for like a month, and tonight, tonight, we’re going to unleash the pain and let them feel our wrath,” said one student” “I’m going to put and dunk on Sawyer Curtis. His head, his bald head,” said another.

I’m calling out Robert Spear right now,” said a third student.

It wasn’t a typical game.

Fans could donate money to increase the score of the team that they wanted to win.

Once the first half concluded, it was time to show off the cakes.

“So mines got a jet on the top,” said one cake maker. “It’s pretty cool, and it’s a double-decker.”

“and my cakes and nice T .. Perfect, like the Teen Titans tower,” said another.

“I’m team mint green, a.k.a. Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope,” said a student. “I got a nice brick house for Wreck-It Ralph to sleep on.”

“I’m team red,” said a fourth student. “We are Mario and Luigi. So we have a nice cake with the uniforms.”

Cakes sold anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars to $1500.

The total for tonight’s fundraiser for Kashtyn raised over $6,500.

It is so super helpful,” said Ryan. “I, I mean, I don’t want to miss a moment with him because I don’t know how long I’ll have. So I get to stay home with it. So I’m very thankful for Sparrow.”

These fundraising events have happened at Redmond High School through the Sparrow Club for over 20 years.

Last year, the school raised $25,000 and is hoping to do the same this year.

March 17th is the final student fundraising pageant where the school reveals the total money raised.