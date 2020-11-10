▶️ RFPA partnership key to saving valuable rangeland from Paisley wildfire

More than one million acres burned.
Four thousand homes destroyed.
Nine lives lost.
Oregon’s 2020 wildfire season was one nobody here will soon forget.
But the work a group of volunteer firefighters in Lake County did on the Brattain Fire will forever be a bright spot in the state’s blackened landscape
Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann reports on a successful partnership between ranchers and the federal government during a tough fire season.
Previous Coverage:
▶️ Despite evacuation notices, some Paisley residents stay behind as Brattain Fire burns
Join the Conversation