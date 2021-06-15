▶️ Reverence & Respect: Central Oregon celebrates Flag Day

by Hannah Sievert

For Tracy Miller of Bend, Flag Day is a day to honor her father, World War II veteran Elmer Miller.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of my dad’s death,” Miller said. “It’s been a long time, but it’s still…you know. Because it’s your dad.”

More than ten years ago, Central Oregon Band of Brothers gave Miller an American flag in honor of her father’s time in the service.

His time in service was something he never talked about much, Miller said.

“My parents had a permanent flag pole with a light on it so they flew the American flag every day,” Miller said.

On Monday, community members, students, officers and members of the Band of Brothers came together to line the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bend with flags in honor of Flag Day. Each flag represented a service member.

“For me, it’s important to continue to be supportive of these events,” Greg Crumrine, Cadet Crops instructor at Mountain View High School, said. “It seems like there’s so much controversy around the flag and to be a part of showing my reverence and respect for it is important.”

The group worked together to display the Stars and Stripes so many have fought for.

As Elmer Miller’s flag was place on the bridge along with dozens of others, memories came flooding back for Tracy Miller.

“Later in life I found out after his passing some of the things they had to do as soldiers that were really, really difficult,” Miller said. “Sometimes this triggers that. For me, it really reminds me he had to really endure some really incredible, amazingly difficult things.”