▶️ Residential drug treatment facility burglarized in Bend; computers, cash taken

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

An addiction residential treatment facility in Bend was burglarized over the weekend.

Adult & Teen Challenge near Bend High School reports losses and damages in excess of $10,000.

The break-in happened Sunday while the 24 residents and staff were out rafting on the Deschutes River.

When they returned, they found evidence of forced entry and discovered computers, cash, and prescription medications had been stolen.

“All of our office doors had been kicked in. Safes, filing cabinets had been pried open, looking for cash, prescription drugs. We aren’t entirely sure,” said Jason Koland, director of the Central Oregon Adult & Teen Challenge campus. “For us as non-profit, it hurts us pretty dramatically to have a theft like this happen.”

Koland says police are investigating.

The losses represent about 10 days of the center’s operating budget.

He says they will have to fundraise to pay for repairs until insurance reimburses the loss.

“It’s been an unfortunate event. We are in the business of helping people and, potentially, somebody we helped came back and did this.”

Koland says the timing of the burglary could not be worse.

All of Adult & Teen Challenges fundraising events, things like golf tournaments, have been canceled due to COVID 19 and cash flow is limited.

“The public can help by donating laptops. Watch for a needs-list to be posted on the Adult/Teen Challenge Facebook page, probably tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”

Koland says the center has helped nearly 2,000 men recover from addictions in the ten years it’s been operating on Burnside Avenue in Bend.

“We are here to help, even after the burglary.”