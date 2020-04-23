▶️ Republicans running for Walden’s seat participate in online forum

By HANNAH SIEVERT

Seven Republicans and four Democrats are campaigning to become a representative of Oregon’s 2nd congressional district this spring. The public will vote on who will take the role over from Greg Walden in Oregon’s primary election in May.

Wednesday afternoon, the Republican candidates spoke about their qualifications for the role at a City Club of Central Oregon and League of Women Voters online forum.

They spoke about why they want to run for the position, what they hope to accomplish and their stances on various topics.

The full forum is available at City Club’s website.

City Club and the League of Women Voters has held four online forums so people at home can get to know the candidates on the upcoming primary ballot. The next forum will be held on April 29 at 5:30 p.m., and will feature the Democrat candidates for Deschutes County Commissioners.