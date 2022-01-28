▶️ Redmond VFW hall needs new paint; contractor willing to donate time

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Efforts to clean the VFW Hall in Redmond reveal a desperate need to paint the entire building.

A local painting contractor is offering to donate his time, but needs donations to cover material costs.

Last summer, Dennis Guthrie and his wife pressure washed the exterior of the VFW hall.

The existing 25 year old paint job came peeling off, especially on the eastern side of the building that bakes in the morning and mid day sun.

“This gentleman came up to me and said I’d like to meet you at the post and take a look at painting your building and I said ‘sure,'” said Dennis Guthrie, Chairman of VFW Post 4108.

“The idea started with my business partner, Ricky Cisneros. He was in the military. He served in Iraq. It was important to us to give back to our community,” said Andrew Soriano of S & C Painting Solutions. “The VFW has a special place in our heart because of that.”

Soriano says Miller Paint Company has offered to provide the product to the paint the metal exterior of the VFW hall.

Now he’s looking for donations to cover the costs of other supplies and some of the labor.

“It’s about $15,000 to $16,000 because of all the prep that needs to happen. We are donating a ton of time, really just to get it done in a timely manner for everybody.”

If donations exceed costs, Soriano says he’ll donate any extra to the VFW so it can continue hosting community events such as monthly dances and weekly corn hole tournaments that are open to the public, as well as support services to veterans.

If you are interested in donating to this project, contact Soriano at S & C Painting, 541-213-5014.