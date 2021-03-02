▶️ Redmond teen earns scholarship to prestigious Chicago ballet school

Arabesque’s, Plié’s, Pirouette’s.

A 14-year-old freshman at Redmond’s Ridgeview High School will be doing plenty of each for seven weeks this summer after being awarded a prestigious scholarship to Ballet Chicago.

Wyatt Kinsman will be leaving for Chicago in June and it should be noted that scholarships only cover the “tuition” portion of the fees.

Travel, room, board, and food all must be paid out of pocket.

The Central Oregon School of Ballet is fundraising to help cover those additional costs for Wyatt and other students that will be invited to workshops this summer.

Wyatt was selected for the scholarship after auditioning via Zoom last month and sat down with Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom to discuss the honor and his craft.

If you’d like to help, contact The Central Oregon School of Ballet.