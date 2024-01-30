▶️ Redmond shares new public safety facility plans, designs

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The city of Redmond completed the design phase of the public safety facility and, on Monday, shared those designs with the public.

“I was really looking forward to seeing what their new facility is going to be,” said Redmond Resident Karin Stauder. “I know what their current one looks like and how overgrown they are with that, and so I just wanted to see what the plans were.”

It’s been almost two years since the $40 million bond for the facility passed.

The plans and designs are now available for Redmond residents to peek at after hearing from architect Ian Gelbrich.

“It’s designed in such a way to sort of help them do their best work,” said Gelbrich. “It also has sort of community benefit in terms of community spaces that support different activities throughout the community. It also is a safe place for people to come when they need it.”

The design team was also available for questions. As were members of the Redmond police department.

“We just lack office space and workspace,” said Redmond Chief of Police Devin Lewis. “We have people working in, you know, refurbished janitorial closets, and, you know, we’ve had people eating lunches in an area where we have to process drugs and evidence. So it’s just not a good setup. So definitely a need.”

With construction costs soaring and inflation still impacting the community, Gelbrich says this new facility is still on track and budget financially.

“We’ve had budget challenges that are sort of what is reality right now within the market, and we’ve been able to hold the design intact, which I think is a real strength of the team that’s been working on it, is that through multiple iterations we’ve been able to keep the functionality and the quality intact, which I think is really important to the community,” said Gelbrich.

Gelbrich says they tried to mesh both what law enforcement needs and what the community wants.

The building design is set, and the interior design team is about 50% finished with the interior details.

Construction on the Northwest Canal Boulevard is slated to begin this spring.